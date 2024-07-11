EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Trading 3.2% Higher

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $854.85 and last traded at $854.85. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $828.10.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.03.
About EMS-CHEMIE
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.