Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.75.

EHC stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

