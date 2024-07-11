Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

