Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.90.

EXK opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

