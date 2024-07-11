Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 77999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -630.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
