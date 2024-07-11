Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$8.97. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 507,247 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 41.27 and a quick ratio of 19.23.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of C$34.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

