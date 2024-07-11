Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Up 5.9%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 292,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 788,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRGV

Energy Vault Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $25,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,219,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,135 shares of company stock valued at $98,445. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.