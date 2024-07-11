Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.88

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and traded as high as $62.24. Enova International shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 125,489 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $609.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $110,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

