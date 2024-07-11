Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $24.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NVST stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.31. Envista has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

