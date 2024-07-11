Eric A. Mendelson Sells 8,864 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $225.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.37. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

