ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR) Shares Up 0.3%

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 1,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $87.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.