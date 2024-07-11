Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. Establishment Labs’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.