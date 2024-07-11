Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.85

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and traded as low as $49.96. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

