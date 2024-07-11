Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.02 and last traded at $97.50. 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.88.

Euronext Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00.

About Euronext

(Get Free Report)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Stories

