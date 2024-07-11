Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.98. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 13,050 shares changing hands.

Eutelsat Group Trading Up 14.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

