EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.37. EVI Industries shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 15,228 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $227.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.13%.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
