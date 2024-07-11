EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.37. EVI Industries shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 15,228 shares trading hands.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $227.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

About EVI Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

