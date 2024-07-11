Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.54 and last traded at $112.24. 3,334,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,995,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a market cap of $437.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 73.2% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

