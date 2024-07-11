Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 704.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,534.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,385.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,283.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $799.18 and a 52 week high of $1,575.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

