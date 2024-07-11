Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $11.16. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 154,983 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $541.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

