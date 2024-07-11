First Busey Co. (BUSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on July 26th

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Trading Up 1.8 %

First Busey stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Insider Activity at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and have sold 27,390 shares valued at $642,668. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.