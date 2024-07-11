First Busey Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

First Busey Stock Performance

First Busey stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. First Busey has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and sold 27,390 shares valued at $642,668. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

