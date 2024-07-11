First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.94

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.94 and traded as high as $38.09. First Financial shares last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 44,111 shares traded.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a market cap of $449.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). First Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6,849.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

