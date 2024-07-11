First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

First of Long Island Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 205,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

