First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.33. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 17,811 shares changing hands.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 170.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $140,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,452,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 99,148 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.