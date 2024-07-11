First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.33. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 17,811 shares changing hands.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.