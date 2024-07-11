First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $47,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,027,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 632,040 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

