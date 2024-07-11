First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $73,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $926.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

