First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Ambev by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Ambev by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ambev by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Ambev by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,221,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Ambev Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

