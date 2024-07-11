FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in FirstCash by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FirstCash by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.