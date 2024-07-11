Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.46

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.46 and traded as low as $31.50. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 34,046 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.11 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $298,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

