Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Forrester Research worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 35,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $316.84 million, a PE ratio of 552.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.21 million. Research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.