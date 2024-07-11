Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

FBRX stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.09.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.59% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

