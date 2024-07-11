Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Fortis Stock Up 1.5 %
FTS opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortis
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.