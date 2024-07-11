Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Fortis Stock Up 1.5 %

FTS opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortis Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 134,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 123.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.