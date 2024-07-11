Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Fortive by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Fortive Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

