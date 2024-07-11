Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 188.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $180,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,572 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

