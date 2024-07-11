Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

Frontier Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $933.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.51.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after buying an additional 3,305,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 109,418 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 672,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

