FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cencora, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cencora in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.46. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

NYSE:COR opened at $222.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

