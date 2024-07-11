FY2025 EPS Estimates for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Raised by Analyst

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CECO Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

CECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.80 million, a P/E ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

