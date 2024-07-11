Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Garmin stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

