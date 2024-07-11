GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 955,400 shares changing hands.
GASFRAC Energy Services Trading Down 66.7 %
About GASFRAC Energy Services
GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GASFRAC Energy Services
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.