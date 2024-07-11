Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Gatos Silver traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 93436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GATO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $17,397,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $935.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.