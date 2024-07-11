Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 2,807,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,818,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEN

Gen Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.81 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 49.04% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.