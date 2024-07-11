Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,595.85

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,595.85 and traded as high as $4,769.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $4,769.00, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Givaudan Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,595.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,333.81.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

