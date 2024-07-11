Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.12 million, a PE ratio of -75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOD

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.