Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.85. 11,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 3,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

