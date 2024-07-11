Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gladstone Investment

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.