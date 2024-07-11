Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Gladstone Investment
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Bite Into This Restaurant Stock
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Beaten Down Pharmaceuticals With Catalysts for Higher Prices
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Apple Stock: Missed Opportunity or Just Getting Started?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.