Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
