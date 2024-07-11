Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 2,250 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $120.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.