Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 47.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $936.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.