Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLLI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Globalink Investment by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.