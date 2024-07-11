Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Globalink Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.
Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment
Globalink Investment Company Profile
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Further Reading
