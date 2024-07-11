GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Up 0.8%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 40,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 117,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.36.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

